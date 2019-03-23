Brexit: Protest march demanding ‘People’s Vote’ starts in London

Thousands of people have begun marching through central London to demand the public get a final say on Brexit.

The Put it to the People march began at midday as demonstrators began marching from Hyde Park Corner towards Parliament.

Hundreds of people – travelling by coach and by train, with some services dedicated for protesters – have travelled up from Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Large EU flags are being flown by people throughout the length of the crowd.

Marching bands, whistles, cheers and chants are providing a constant backdrop of noise.

People are being led in chants for a ‘People's Vote’.