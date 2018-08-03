Budding Southsea actor glasses victim in Portsmouth pub drama 

A BUDDING actor was involved in his own real-life Hollywood drama when he glassed a man in the head who racially provoked him during a pub brawl.

Mark Hearn, 26, exploded with rage after being on the receiving end of racial jibes in the Park Tavern in Portsmouth city centre - resulting in him throwing a glass at his rival.

Southsea-based Hearn, who has played small parts in a number of films and has aspirations of making it to the big time, was out enjoying a few quiet pints of beer with his dad when events turned ugly, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Hearn, of Yorke Street, started his night out in Wetherspoons in Fratton before moving onto the Park Tavern when things erupted like something out of a wild west bar fight.

‘The defendant was at the bar when the victim came in and sat near him. Mr Hearn suddenly stood up and punched the victim and threw a glass at him before others got involved,’ prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson said.

‘Mr Hearn then tried to move towards the victim again before being ushered away.’

Police turned up shortly afterwards and arrested Hearn while the victim was taken to hospital where he required 11 stitches to the back of his head. The incident was captured on CCTV.

A witness described seeing an altercation before Hearn lashed out with the glass but did not hear any racial comments, the court heard.

But a probation officer told the court Hearn, who works as a security supervisor at the Job Centre, said he was racially abused. She said that a racial slur was used about music, and that Mr Hearn was then ‘called a black Jesus’.

The officer added: ‘Mr Hearn is very remorseful and regrets his actions. He had drunk six to 10 pints which is a lot more than he normally would have.

‘He is someone who is making a foray into acting and has already had some scenes in a film and hopes to make progress with this as a career.’

Judge Robert Hill said the incident was aggravated by the fact Hearn used a weapon but conceded there had been some provocation. ‘You reacted by throwing the glass you had in your hand at him,’ he said.

Judge Hill said the offence would normally result in a prison term but due to Hearn’s previous good character and the reality he had surrendered himself meant the sentence was reduced to 12 months prison, suspended for two years. He was also told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.