Air traffic control centre aims to inspire women into STEM subjects 

AN AIR traffic control centre welcomed daughters into the workplace in a bid to encourage interest in engineering and technology.

Around 40 teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, had the chance to meet air traffic control engineers at NATS in Swanwick.

The event, held on July 26, was part of NATS’ Early Careers recruitment scheme, that aims to inspire the next generation of female engineers and technicians by raising awareness of STEM-related career paths in the aviation industry.

Employees from two of NATS sites (Whiteley and Swanwick) were able to invite either a daughter, female family member or friend .

Katie Foster, head of people services for NATS, said: ‘It’s important for young girls and women to feel confident taking up a career in STEM related industries – and this event is our way of helping them do that.’