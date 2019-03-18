SCORES of bus users are expected to travel for free later this month as First Solent shows its pride in Portsmouth Football Club.

The transport operator will allow anyone wearing a Pompey shirt on Sunday, March 31 to travel anywhere on its network for free.

The deal takes place as Pompey take on Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley Stadium on the same day.

First drivers will also swap their uniforms for Pompey shirts.

Simon Mohammad, interim head of operations for First Solent, said: ‘We want to help fans get to where they need to be that day to support their team during the final, so we’re offering free travel to anyone who is wearing Pompey shirts on 31 March. We’re all willing Portsmouth on, all we need now is for them to be the best.’​​​​​​​