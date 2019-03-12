City trade unionists rally against racism outside Portsmouth Guildhall 

TRADE unionists in Portsmouth have rallied together after a ‘shocking rise in attacks’ against some of the ‘most vulnerable’ people in our community.

Members of the city’s Unison group gathered outside Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday to send out a message of ‘unity and solidarity’ to those who have been subject to abuse.

The action came as part of the Unions4Unity initiative, five days before a contingent from Portsmouth travels to London for the United Against Racism and Fascism demonstration.

Mark Sage, who is organising transport to Saturday’s event, said: ‘Racism is a trade union issue and we wont let the racists divide us.

‘In a world with Trump in the US, Bolsonaro in Brazil and the far-right in Europe, we need to show we stand united against racism wherever it comes.

‘The London march on March 16 marks United Nations’ anti-racism day and is part of an international day of protest.’

Jon Woods, chairman of the Portsmouth branch of the Trades Union Council, said the ‘poison of racism cannot be tolerated’, with a recent ‘shocking rise’ in attacks against Muslims, Jews, refugees, migrants and gay and disabled people.

‘Those who are trying to divide us and stir up hate blame migrants and minorities for our crumbling schools and stuffed classrooms for the fact our kids can’t find an affordable home or a decent job,’ he said.

‘The Tuc believes we need a mass movement against racism to ensure we are not divided and have a just and fair society.’

The Tuc and Stand Up to Racism are organising the march and rally marking the UN Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Saturday.

Similar events will also take place in the United States, Brazil, Germany, Austria, Poland,

Hungary and Greece among other nations.

Anyone interested in travelling to London for the event can call Jon Wood on 07921 775828, or visit tinyurl.com/y2f4u4z8.

Transport will cost £10 for people who receive a wage and £5 for those who do not – including students and retirees.