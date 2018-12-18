Coach company steps in to help Fareham primary school visit care home 

A COACH firm has shown its support to a primary school this Christmas, after bad weather threatened to cancel a trip to a care home.

Lucketts Travel provided a free coach service for staff and children at Orchard Lea Junior School in Fareham, ensuring the group of seven and eight-year olds could attend their arranged visit to The Ferns Care Home, which provides 24-hour care to the elderly.

The day-trip, held last week, saw children have fun with residents by reading together, creating Christmas crafts and giving out cupcakes made in-school.

The project, ran by the school, focuses on the differences between people, with year three being assigned the topic of ‘age’.

Lucketts’ managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘It was our pleasure to take the children, who otherwise would not have been able to attend due to the torrential rain. There is so much that the young and old can teach each other and these types of community projects can help create a long-term strategy in transforming the way care homes are run. We are thrilled to have been able to help.’

Kathryn Wilden, head of year three at Orchard Lea, said: ‘We are extremely thankful that Lucketts stepped in to help us. It set an excellent example of helping others to the children, as well as saving us from having to cancel the trip altogether. The visit to The Ferns is a highlight for the children and residents alike.

‘Visits such as these can help positively impact the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of the older residents and we look forward to visiting again next year.’