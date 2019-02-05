A DOUBLE-GLAZING firm that collapsed in December with the loss of more than 100 jobs and scores of incomplete customer orders has been acquired by a Winchester business.

County Windows has acquired the business and assets of Apple Home Improvements – which was headquartered at Aviation Business Park, Bournemouth and had showrooms in Parley and Hedge End – for an undisclosed sum.

Following the acquisition, the enlarged group will trade as County Windows from its office in Winchester.

Both Apple showrooms in Bournemouth and Hedge End will be rebranded as County Windows.

Peter Hall, chairman of County Windows said: ‘County Windows has an experienced and proven management team with a reputation for quality and reliability going back 30 years. I’m excited about the future and would like to reassure those customers who have been let down by Apple that we’ll do what we can to honour their contracts.’

A helpline and email address have been set up for Apple customers – 01202 283333 and info@county-windows.com.