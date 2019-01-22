Complaints to Southern Water drop 32%

COMPLAINTS made against Southern Water have fallen by a third after the region’s supplier was challenged to improve its performance by the Consumer Council for Water (CCWater).

However, the Water Watchdog has warned the company it cannot afford to be complacent despite a 32 per cent reduction in written complaints from its customers during the first six months of 2018/19, compared to the same period last year.

The number of telephone calls made to the company by its customers to resolve problems also fell by 34 per cent.

The Water Watchdog has been closely monitoring Southern Water’s performance since it was named the worst performing water company in England and Wales for complaints in CCWater’s annual report back in September 2018.

Sir Tony Redmond, CCWater’s South East Chair, said: ‘We are encouraged to see Southern has made significant progress but that now needs to be sustained over a long period. We are cautiously optimistic the company can finally improve its standing.’