Do you know a tradesperson in need of a van makeover? 

Tradespeople in Hampshire have been given the chance to start 2019 in style – by winning a makeover of their van.

Builders merchant Selco Builders Warehouse – which has branches in Portsmouth and Southampton - is offering a stylish and eye-catching re-wrap of a tradesperson’s vehicle.

Selco is inviting tradespeople to submit images of their current vans, and a panel of judges will award the prize to the most deserving winner based on which one is the dirtiest and most in need of a revamp.

Ruddy Muddy, a Norfolk-based artist who specialises in creating artwork from vans covered in mud, started the campaign by creating a ‘Selco Needs You’ image on a dirty van.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director of Selco, said: ‘With a busy workload, tradespeople often clear their windows but haven’t got time to give the rest of their van a regular clean.

‘We are doing our bit to help the trade community and ensure that they don’t get stuck in the mud by offering a van makeover which could give their business a real boost at the start of a new year.’

Ruddy, alias Ricky Minns, added: ‘For my kind of art, there is no better sight than seeing a van literally covered in mud – but I understand it’s not suitable for tradespeople.

‘The re-wrap of a van will be a dream prize for a tradesperson and help them begin 2019 with literally a clean start.’

The re-wrap will be provided by Totally Dynamic, a leading specialist wrapping company which has installation centres throughout the UK, including London and Norwich.

Tradespeople can post a picture of their van - or that of a fellow tradesperson - on selcobw.com/dirty-van before January 31.