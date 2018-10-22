Fareham home care service receives top rating from health watchdog 

A SERVICE offering care at home has been praised after receiving an outstanding rating from a health watchdog.

Right at Home Solent, which covers Fareham, Gosport and Southampton, got the top rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

The Fareham-based company provides domiciliary care and support to people living in their own homes.

The CQC report said: ‘People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

‘This service is rated as outstanding because of the extensive evidence of exceptional care and staff going the extra mile to put people at the forefront of all the service hoped to achieve.

‘The feedback from people and relatives was consistently positive and exceptional and it was clear there was a person centred culture.’

Ketul and Amy Popat, owners of Right at Home Solent, said they were really pleased with the rating and the report from September’s inspection.

Mr Popat said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with our first CQC report.

‘We are passionate about developing care and support that meets the individual needs of our clients and I’m delighted that this has been highlighted within this inspection.

‘Our care givers are our most important asset and I am grateful for all of their efforts in making a difference to the lives of our clients.’