Firm secures tie with PR group at a ‘crucial time’

HOMES firm Redrows Southern Counties has teamed up with a global communications group as it continues its expansion.

The company has joined forces with Instinctif Partners PR firm following successful previous collaborations on corporate PR and financial communications.

Mark Vanson, sales director at Redrow Southern Counties, said: ‘Instinctif Partners has come on board at a crucial time of growth for us with 11 sites we are actively selling homes from and multiple developments in the pipeline in high quality locations.’