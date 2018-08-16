Gym revamp planned months after opening 

A PORTSMOUTH hotel has announced that it will be refurbishing its gym – just nine months after it opened.

The 153-room £21m Village Hotel, in North Harbour, opened last November complete with bar, restaurant and gym.

An email sent to members said: ‘We’ll be undergoing a few refurbishments of our fitness club to ensure you have access to the cutting-edge equipment you need, when you need it.’

The work began this week and will see a studio area swapped for free weights, a new cardio and resistance area created and the stretch area increased.