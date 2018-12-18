Has this Gosport garage got the best Christmas display in town? 

Have your say

IT’S that time of year when every business is adorned with a bit of tinsel, twinkling fairy lights and festive decorations.

But one Gosport business has gone one step further this year and is claiming to have the best display in town.

Moreland Motor Services in Gosport. Business partners (l-r) Gary Carter and Steve Harding. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180881-4099)

Moreland Motor Services, in Park Street, has covered a car in fairy lights and it has created a snowman and a Christmas tree from tyres.

Karen Harding, receptionist, said: ‘It has been amazing. The reaction from customers and passers-by has been brilliant. We are really pleased with how it’s gone.

‘Businesses should get involved as it genuinely puts a smile on people’s faces.

‘All our 11 staff love it too – they are working with their Christmas hats on.’

Moreland Motor Services has turned an old courtesy car in a Christmas haven with lights and music. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180881-4071)

The car repairs, servicing and MOT centre opened 14 years ago – set up by directors Steve Harding and Gary Carter, both from Gosport.

Karen, who is married to Steve, said: ‘We hope to have brought some joy to the town.’

***Can your business beat this? Send videos, picture and details to newsdesk@thenews.co.uk***

Moreland Motor Services in Gosport has a dazzling display 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180881-4086)