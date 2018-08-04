Here’s why a builders’ merchants is celebrating 175 years with beer 

A BUILDERS’ merchants has teamed up with an independent brewery to launch an exclusive pale ale to mark 175 years in business.

Elliotts, which has stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and Bishop’s Waltham, has teamed up with Tap It Brewing Co in Southampton.

Elliotts’ founder Thomas Elliott owned a brewery and four pubs in Southampton in the 1870s, so the firm has gone back to its roots to round-off its anniversary celebrations.

The beer has been launched today, on International Beer Day, and 310 members of Elliotts staff will get their hands on two bottles of Elliotts 175 pale ale.

Tom Elliott, managing director of Elliotts, said: ‘My ancestor knew that building was thirsty work, so we wanted go back to our heritage and brew a beer with a modern-day twist.’

Elliotts has five cases to give away. Go to elliotts.uk/beer.