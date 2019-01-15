Iced coffee and flavoured milk from family-run Meon Valley firm goes national 

ICED coffee and flavoured milk made in the Meon Valley is now availble to order nationwide.

From January 28, Tom Parker Creamery’s Chocolate Milk, Iced Coffee, and their new flavour Salted Caramel, will be available to order from milkandmore.co.uk

Products made by Tom Parker Creamery in Exton

Tom Parker Creamery is led by Tom Parker’s great grandson Jack Martin and their goal is to deliver simple but delicious high quality dairy produce.

Jack said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to return Tom Parker to doorstep delivery and going national is the cream on top.

‘We only use fresh milk from our free-range, grass-fed cows, combined with the finest natural ingredients in glass bottles.’

Tom Parker started farming with 14 cows on rented land in the Meon Valley in 1921. After he started delivering milk from his horse and cart to his neighbours, word spread about the quality of the milk, and his fleet of beautifully painted horse drawn milk floats became a regular sight in Hampshire.

An orginal Tom Parker Dairy milk float

‘The Guv’nor’, as Tom Parker was known, became something of a farming legend. He never let success change him though, describing himself, even to royalty, as ‘the local milkman.’

Jack restarted the firm in 2017 and he now has more than 500 cows at his farm in Exton.