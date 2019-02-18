Intern Oliver from Petersfield returns to team in a permanent position  

THE value of a good internship has been demonstrated by Oliver Atkinson, who has secured a permanant post with BCM Rural Property Specialists.

After spending two months in 2017 with the team in Winchester, Oliver has now returned to take up a permanent post as a graduate rural surveyor while he embarks on his RICS APC pathway and gains qualifications with the the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

Oliver, from Petersfield, graduated from the University of Reading with an honours degree in real estate.

Andrew Bays, partner at BCM, said: ‘When it came to Oliver’s internship, it quickly became clear he had potential backed by both knowledge and enthusiasm. In a short time he has become a valued member of the team.’