Launch of Easter egg appeal

ACCESS Self Storage has launched an Easter egg appeal, inviting residents and businesses of the city to take part and donate to Rowans Hospice.

Since launching the appeal in 2011, Access Self Storage has donated more than 4,900 chocolate eggs to children’s charities across the UK, with the Portsmouth branch collecting and donating to the Rowans for nearly six years. Last year it collected 112 eggs.

Denise Fry of Rowans Hospice said: ‘We are so thrilled that Access Self Storage Portsmouth continues to support us. We know these chocolate eggs really help to put a smile on the faces of people under our care at Easter.’

Access Self Storage Portsmouth store manager Phillip Hall said: ‘Having worked with the team at Rowans Hospice for a number of years, we know them well and are humbled by the incredible work they do.’

Eggs can be dropped off at the branch in Herbert Street.