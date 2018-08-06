Load lifting firm gets boost 

A FIRM that specialises in lifting equipment has seen a boost in its business thanks to the launch of an app.

Straightpoint, a load cell manufacturer in Havant, has launched an enhanced version of its app which allows its equipment to be connected wirelessly through Bluetooth. The upgrade means an increased range of equipment can be used and allowed more smart devices to connect.

The app was released earlier this year, but the updated version features a number of enhancements including the addition of an analogue load indicator to the main screen; and new languages. The app now also adds GPS coordinates into data logging reports, and features updated overload and warning alarms.

David Ayling, director, said: ‘The extent to which the technology was embraced was overwhelming, as was the positive feedback.’