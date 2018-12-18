Luxury hotel in the Meon Valley is named as one of the best in the south 

LUXURY Hampshire hotel New Place has been named by Tourism South East as one of the best in the south after picking up a major award.

The hotel, set in the heart of the Meon Valley at Shirrell Heath, near Wickham, won a silver in the Business Tourism and Venue category of the awards - the highlight of the 2018 tourism year for the south-east region.

The 112-year-old former manor house at the heart of the hotel is Grade I Listed and regarded as a masterpiece work of renowned architect Sir Edwin Lutyens. Today the hotel has 110 bedrooms, conferencing and business facilities.

Winning the award has capped a memorable first full year in charge for hotel manager Richard Powell, who took the helm in November 2017.

Since then the hotel and its staff have either been shortlisted or won 10 awards – with the Beautiful South silver an addition to the trophy cabinet.

Richard said: ‘I am so proud of each and every team member here at New Place. We have all worked exceptionally hard to ensure all our guests have a stay to remember.'