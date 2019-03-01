Meet the Portsmouth couple who have launched an app to help travellers around the world

INSPIRED by his experiences travelling, entrepreneur Connor Hoare has created an app to help people easily find information about tourist attractions.

The 23-year-old, from Portsmouth, launched Worldee – a travel app that uses augmented reality to act as a local tour guide for free everywhere in the world – with his girlfriend Daisy Flood after struggling to find details about attractions when they were in Italy.

The Worldee app

Connor said: ‘We had the idea for Worldee whilst visiting Rome two years ago.

‘We were sat having lunch on a rooftop watching people taking pictures of a tourist attraction, we did not know what it was.

‘It’s very difficult to search for something on a search engine without knowing its name. Plus it can be time-consuming because of the number of results returned.

‘This led to the thought of us creating an app, which allows you to aim your camera at buildings, tap them and instantly know great information about them.’

The pair have been working on Worldee ever since and are delighted to finally see it launch.

Connor, who also plays for Gosport Borough FC, said: ‘It is simple, aim your camera at a place, tap on their icon and immediately discover detailed information on the place.

‘We had many other problems while travelling such as finding restaurants, hotels and nightlife so we also ensured that you can scan your surroundings and find lots of restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars for evening entertainment or lunch. It works, in the same way, tap their icon and find out directions or information.

‘So far Worldee has been used in over 30 countries and has been used in six continents. Just proving that Worldee can be used anywhere. We are hoping to help people who had the same problem that we had.’

