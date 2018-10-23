Networking at football club 

BUSINESSES from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas attended Fratton Park for a morning of networking, breakfast and a motivational speech.

Steve Reeve, managing director of Sporting Difference, which used positive examples from the world of sport to show how they can be applied in a business environment to improve team and personal performance, gave a talk at the most recent Network Pompey meeting.

Kirsten Knight of CVWOW, who was at the event, said: ‘It was a great event. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting everyone and hearing about other local businesses.’

Principal architect for Tomes Architects, Christopher Tomes, said: ‘It was great to have met so many contacts.’

The next Network Pompey event, hosted by Network My Club, takes place on Wednesday, November 14 from 8.30am until 10.30am. To book go to networkpompey.co.uk.