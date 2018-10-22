Networking event will mix business and curry in city 

BUSINESSES will be able to network while tucking into a bhuna, balti or tikka masala as a popular event comes to Portsmouth.

The News has teamed up with digital marketing agency Tillison Consulting to host the monthly Curry Business networking event at Kassia, Southsea on November 21.

Curry Business, which was launched by the Waterlooville-based agency in 2014, is dedicated to business networking with a distinction.

A selection of authentic Indian dishes will be served at the event, which starts at 7pm, plus money will also be raised for a good cause – the Rowans Hospice.

Shaun Farrell, business development manager at Tillison Consulting, said: ‘It’s been more than three years since we last held Curry Business in Portsmouth, so we’re hoping to see both new and familiar faces as we finally bring Curry Business to Southsea.’

Food for the evening is £20 per person, and an additional £5 donation to Rowans Hospice – which provides care to people living with a life-limiting illness and their families – will be requested.

Julie Strutt, marketing officer for Rowans Hospice, said: ‘We are delighted to be chosen as the charity of the month for Curry Business.

‘With only 13.5 per cent of our funding coming from the government, we rely on support from our local community to help us to continue to offer our services. We are very thankful to The News for choosing us for this excellent event for business networking.’

Hosted in locations across Hampshire, Curry Business has helped Tillison Consulting raise more than £5,500 for charities including No Limits, The Murray Parish Trust and Smile Support & Care.

Prior to next month’s event in Southsea, Curry Business will be hosted by Town and Country at Kuti’s Brasserie, Southampton on October 30, in aid of Breast Cancer Haven.

Shaun added: ‘If you’ve never been before, Curry Business is a social evening with no agenda other than to enjoy the company of other businesses while supporting worthy causes.

‘There are no subscriptions, no memberships, no commitments – if you gain some business from it, consider it a bonus.’

To reserve your place for the event, or to receive updates about future events via the Curry Business mailing list, visit tillison.co.uk/curry.