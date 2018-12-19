Five jobs have been created as a discount retailer of arts, crafts, books and toys has opened a new store in Waterlooville.

The Works, which has more than 450 stores across the UK, has opened in the former New Look store in Duke’s Walk.

Duke's Walk, Waterlooville, picture from Google Maps

Kevin Keaney, CEO of The Works said: ‘We’ve had stores in Portsmouth and Fareham for a number of years but we listened to customers told us they wanted another in Waterlooville. It’s important for us that we ensure our customers feel they have easy access to our stores. We have worked hard to bring our customers what we are confident is a fantastic store with a huge range of products at amazing value.’

The Works has delivered 11 years of consecutive growth and says it si still expanding across the UK-wide.

Karen added: ‘Our business continues to go from strength to strength, opening stores when other retailers are closing them. We’ve already enjoyed great success in Portsmouth and we’re delighted to be opening a new store here in Waterlooville. We will continue to work hard delivering a great shopping experience to all our customers.’

The Works, based in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, opened its first store in the UK in 1981 and now sells more than one million products both instore and online every week to customers looking for a bargain. The retailer stocks art and craft materials, books and games, at discounted prices.