A PORTSMOUTH craft beer brewery famous for its love of dinosaurs is hoping to raise £300,000 to take its business to the next level.

Staggeringly Good, in St George’s Industrial Estate, Rodney Road, Fratton, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on CrowdCube and is appealing to people to get onboard and buy shares in its company.

Staggeringly Good'Picture: Sarah Standing (170402-4380)

Joe Ross, one of the founders, said: ‘The reason we are trying to raise money is that old cliché of demand testing our ability to supply.

‘For starters our taproom has become far busier and more successful than any of us thought it would be when we started.

‘This venue requires its own steady supply in addition to our existing and prospective customers across the UK, and increasingly for export.

‘Given we’re also sharing our primary brewing location with our busy taproom we’ve deemed it necessary to relocate the bulk of our brewing to a new dedicated facility which will require capital up front to secure.

Fundraiser for Staggeringly Good to expand their brewery with the Worlds first drivable beer dispensing dinosaur'Picture : Russ F Cox, Solent Sky Services

‘We're also looking to have our own canning line to improve the variety and freshness of all of our canned beers to give our customers new and interesting beer experiences more regularly.’

The brewery, which was started by three friends Joe Ross, Jon Chapman and Russ Cox in 2015, has seen demand for its beers – such as 6.8% IPA Reptile Dysfunction, 8% double IPA They Do Move In Herds and 4% IPA Staggersaurus – increase and has recently started exporting to Europe.

Its taproom has also been a popular pull for punters – and has expanded with a grand opening planned this weekend.

Joe added: ‘This is not about us becoming as big as we can. It's more about fulfilling the potential of what we have created.

Staggeringly Good 'Pictured is: Owners (l-r) Joe Ross and Jonathan Chapman

‘The last thing we want is to grow so big that we lose sight of what makes our beer and our brand so appealing.

‘That said our strong suit is creativity which shows across everything from our labels to the taste of what we produce.

‘We'd love to see what we could achieve when the palette we have to work with is levelled with some of the other front runners in the craft beer industry.’

For more on the crowdfunding or to get involved so to crowdcube.com/companies/staggeringly-good/pitches/b2da3l

