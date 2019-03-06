Princess tea parties come to Drayton restaurant 

A RESTAURANT that offers world cuisine is now also offering princess parties in a bid to boost its business.

Baba Ganoush – a joint venture between manager Joanne Upton and Kaz Miah – opened in the former Zayn’s venue, in Havant Road, Drayton, last July.

Princess parties come to Baba Ganoush in Drayton

Joanne said: ‘I’m trying to establish the restaurant as somewhere to take children, there aren’t many child-friendly restaurants in the area and I’m a firm believer of “if the child is happy so are the parents!”’

The restaurant organised a princess tea party with the help of Portsmouth Party Hire and Joanne said it was such a success, she would like to hold more.

She said: ‘More events like this will take place in the future. It was nice seeing the joy in the children’s faces, as well as the parents. You are never too old to enjoy princesses. I’m looking forward to the next party.’

