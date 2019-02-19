Puppies in Portsmouth can learn the basics at new training classes 

DOG lover Katie van Zyl is hoping to help people train their puppies with her new classes.

Katie, from Drayton, is running a new group every Saturday at the ​70th Portsmouth Scout Hut, in Evelegh Road, Drayton.

Puppy School already runs classes across Hampshire and West Sussex

The hour-long classes, run through nationwide franchise Puppy School, will teach puppies up to 20 weeks old.

They will teach puppies how to come when called, sit, down, stand, walk on a loose lead, wait, off, socialisation with adults, children and other puppies, how to greet humans and be handled by owner and stranger.

Katie, 34, said: ‘We are kind to the puppies and we help the puppies and the owners to build a relationship as well as things like sit, down, and wait.

‘We also do some handling to get the puppies used to going to places like the vets and we do socialisation with other puppies, people and objects so they get used to different situations. It is very important for dogs so they can fit in with society.

‘We have small classes – up to six puppies so they get quite a lot one to one attention too.’

Katie was inspired to start her own class after she saw the benefits it had on her own dog – a Lurcher called Breeze.

She said: ‘I first brought my puppy to a class seven years ago and I loved it so much I stayed on as an assistant and it has grown from there.

‘I really enjoy dogs and I really enjoy watching people with with their puppies and seeing that relationship grow. It is lovely.’

Katie, who is also a planning engineer at SSE during the week, said she can’t wait to get started and she hopes the group takes off so she can run further classes for older dogs.

She also hopes that by encouraging more people to take part in training, it will prevent dogs ending up at rescue centres with behavioural issues.

A six week course of classes costs £70. Go to puppyschoolchichester.co.uk/