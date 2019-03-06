Relaxed business networking group returns to Southsea bar

Have your say

A RELAXED networking group for businesses set up by mum Lauren De Vries has announced the date of its next meeting.

Lauren, from Cosham, started the LDV Hub last year in a bid to tackle stuffiness at networking events.

Lauren said: ‘I’m very excited to share the date of our next event – Tuesday, April 2 – at the Emporium Bar in Southsea. It’ll have a focus around ‘Stress Awareness Month’ as this is certainly suited to the audience.’

Tickets cost £11.07, with £1.07 donated to MIND. Go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/ldv-connects-tickets-57100084891

