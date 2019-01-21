Safety experts appointed to look at fire risks at Hampshire largest provider of affordable homes  

FIRE and safety experts Resi-Safe UK has been appointed to help manage fire safety for Hampshire’s largest provider of affordable properties, VIVID.

The firm was picked following a successful tender bid.

Resi-Safe UK, which specialises in safety within residential blocks of flats, has been working with VIVID to provide a number of fire risk management support services including updated risk assessments, safety training for neighbourhood officers and care providers, as well as policy reviews and incident investigations.

Resi-Safe UK managing director, Paul Marsh, said: ‘We know only too well how easily fire can take hold and devastate people’s lives and all involved in this partnership are passionate and committed to driving down risk, wherever possible, and ensuring the continued safety of VIVID’s residents.’