Secrets to business success shared at first support meeting in Portsmouth 

Business people from across Portsmouth gathered at the first meeting of a new support group set up to share the secrets to success.

More than 70 people met at the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth on Thursday evening for the official launch of the Synergy Success Network.

Gethin Jones, founder of Unlocking Potential, and Mark Legg, the managing director of CDM Contractors, who have set up Synergy Success Network

The group is the brainchild of motivational speaker Gethin Jones, a former criminal who has turned his life around and who now runs Unlocking Potential. He has joined up with businessman Mark Legg, the managing director of CDM Contractors, to start the network, which aims to help businesses to scale up by running networking events, training courses and support packages.

Gethin, from Hilsea, said: ‘We had a total of 75 turn up and even though networking ended at 9pm we still had people in the room at 10pm; all feedback is that the evening exceeded expectation.’

As well as networking, the night saw Gethin host a panel interview with Faz Ahmed, who runs the Akash restaurant in Southsea, Sarah Goodall, who runs Tribal Impact and Ian Gribble and Carl Hewitt, who set up LinkedIn Local Portsmouth.

Faz spoke of his busy year last year, which saw his restaurant achieve international stardom by flying curry from Portsmouth to France.

Gethin Jones interviews Sarah Goodall, Faz Ahmed, Carl Hewitt and Ian Gribble at the first meeting of the Synergy Success Network

He said: ‘I don’t give up easily but with this I nearly gave up as the logistics were so difficult. But we followed it through and it took nearly three years but the rewards at the end were magical.’

Sarah spoke of her success setting up marketing firm Tribal Impact.

She said: ‘I liken being in business to standing at the edge of a cliff – you either jump off or crawl back. I keep jumping and it keeps working out but it is terrifying.’

Ian and Carl spoke about setting up networking event LinkedIn Local Portsmouth, which took off last year with three events attracting hundreds of people and raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Ian said: ‘The response has been unbelievable. There were people saying this sort of thing would never work but we have been inundated with people who want to be involved.’

Gethin said the first meeting was such a success, they have already organised another.

He said: ‘Due to the great response and encouragement from those within the business community we will be running another event at the Marriott Hotel on April 25.

‘Early feedback is that delegates felt they got real value from the event and it highlighted the importance of supporting each other. Remember anything is possible when you think it, say it, do it.’

For more go to synergy-success.net or e-mail info@synergy-success.net