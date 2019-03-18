Set of lawyers join new firm after acquisition of Verisona Law 

A FIRM of lawyers has been picked up in an acquistion.

Verisona Law, with offices in Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Gosport, the latter trading as Donnelly & Elliott, has joined Metamorph Law.

Verisona Law will bring additional expertise in commercial matters.

Sue Ball, managing director of Verisona Law, will join Metamorph Law’s management team, working closely with other offices within the group, including the existing Southampton branch which will now trade under the Verisona Law brand.

Metamorph group managing director, Alan Webb, said: ‘The acquisition of Verisona Law adds further depth and quality to our operations and brings some of the leading legal teams in the area into our business.

‘It adds a respected local brand to our stable and fits perfectly with our strategy to grow as a single business with multiple brands.’

Ms Ball added: ‘We are very proud that Metamorph Law has seen such potential in all we have built and achieved over the past decade.

‘Though there will be no difference in terms of our client service, being part of the group strengthens all Verisona Law has to offer.’