Thermal imaging courses start

A THERMAL thermal imaging company that works for some of the biggest developers in the country is sharing with building professionals the benefits of its technology.

iRed, based in Emsworth, Hampshire, has launched a course that demonstrates how thermography can detect air leakage, missing insulation and heat loss from domestic and commercial properties.

It is approved by Elmhurst, the UK’s largest accreditation scheme for energy assessors, and the Awarding Body of the Built Environment.

Founder Ray Faulkner said: ‘Building professionals can now equip themselves with the cameras and – after our course – the skills.

‘Creating a thermography report on a building is a technical process but adds value to any developer and ensures occupants are living in as much comfort and paying as little for fuel bills as possible.’