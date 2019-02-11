U Need Us: Challenging times blamed for Portsmouth shop closure 

DIFFICULT times for businesses on the high street have been blamed for the closure of one of Portsmouth’s oldest shops.
U Need Us, a party wear and toy shop in Slindon Street, announced yesterday that it is to close after nearly 96 years trading.
Owner Steve Searle said: ‘It was founded by my grandfather in 1923. I am very proud to have been a part of it.
‘Sadly the high street is a difficult place to be with the increasing costs involved and the reduced footfall, as is the case in all of our town centres. It makes it a very hostile environment to try and make a living from and sadly it is no longer viable.’
The shop will be holding a sale to clear stock before it closes in a few weeks time.
Steve added: ‘I have no idea what we are going to do when we close the shop. It has been my life for the past 35 years. It is a sad day for all of us - and all of our staff.'
The news shocked Portsmouth shoppers and has prompted thousands of messages of support on social media.
It also follows news last week that Knight & Lee in Southsea, one of the city’s oldest department stores, is to close in July, after more than 130 years in business.