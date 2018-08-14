Unemployment rate falls with young in work

UNEMPLOYMENT rates across the area have continued to fall, with a record number of young people now in work.

Figures released yesterday found that unemployment was down by 45 per cent from five years ago in Portsmouth, with 2,430 people out of work.

In Fareham, it was down 47 per cent over the same time, with 525 on JobSeeker’s Allowance; in Gosport this was 730 people, down 46 per cent; and in Havant 1,120 people were out of work, a 45 per cent drop.

In the 18-24 age group, Fareham saw a 68 per cent drop, Gosport was down 63 per cent, Havant was 63 per cent lower and Portsmouth saw a 62 per cent drop.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to four per cent - the lowest since 1975.

Rachel Spilman, from Portsmouth Jobcentre Plus, said: ‘I’m really pleased the downward trend in unemployment is continuing.

‘Portsmouth Jobcentre is working closely with the council to help our customers prepare for seasonal vacancies — for example, the jobs fair at Cascades Shopping Centre on September 20, which already has 17 employers signed up.’