Venturefest announces its 2019 south return 

AFTER back-to-back successes in 2017 and 2018 a showcase event for upcoming talent is set to return.

The organisers behind Venturefest South have confirmed it will take place again on March 29, 2019 at the Ageas Bowl in Hedge End.

The fixture brings business minds together to demonstrate technologies and innovations, hear pitches from start-up companies seeking investment and put entrepreneurs on a path to take their work to the next level.

It is a not-for-profit event created and developed by a number of local partners, including the University of Portsmouth, Carswell Gould, the Solent LEP, Innovate UK, the Knowledge Transfer Network, Southampton City Council, Solent University and the University of Southampton and Basingstoke and Deane Council.

Tickets to Venturefest South, including an early bird promotional offer, are now available and money raised from tickets and sponsorship will go towards allowing early-stage businesses to display for free.

To book go to tinyurl.com/yd6fans2