Web design team in Droxford is named best in south 

A WEB design and marketing agency has been named one of the best in the south.

One2create in Droxford was named Best Digital Agency 2019 – South England & Award for Innovation in Web Design 2019 by Acquisition International.

David Harris, managing director, said: ‘As a company, we pride ourselves in operating as an all-encompassing, in-house team. It’s been one of the key motivational factors for clients and prospects over the years, and we’re exceptionally pleased to have received this award.

‘Over the last 12 months, we’ve continued branching out into different markets, and adapting each of our solutions to ensure that they meet the exact needs of our customers.

‘Since 2002, we’ve overcome two global financial crises, created new services and grown into the thriving agency we are today.’​​​​​