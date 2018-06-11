Carnival brings delight for families

Have your say

See more photos from the carnival online at our website portsmouth.co.uk

A procession of classic cars led the charge down from the top of the high street down to Hoe Road Recreation Ground, followed by schools, youth organisations and more.

There were lots of happy faces across the town and that’s what matters the most

This year marked the 26th anniversary of the carnival, with a new look and a fresh route to go with it.

The theme was witches and wizards.

Mike Berry, from Bishop’s Waltham Rotary Club, said the event was a huge success.

He said: ‘The carnival went very well.

‘There was a great turnout similar to last year’s event – it is something that the whole town gets involved with.

‘The shops do up their windows for a competition and the procession comes right through the high street. It’s a wonderful sight.

‘It’s just a really jolly event for everyone in the town, and everyone comes out to enjoy themselves.

‘Bishop’s Waltham Carnival is a very special event for the town and will continue to be of importance to the area.’

Mandy Tourle organised the stalls at the event for the event on Saturday.

She said: ‘We had around 80 attractions at the carnival, from the food stalls to the fun fair down at the recreation ground.

‘We also had the dog show for the first time and everyone seemed to really enjoy that.’

She added: ‘Everybody I spoke to said they had enjoyed themselves which is good.

‘There were lots of happy faces across the town and that’s what matters the most.’