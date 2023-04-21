Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the iconic Morris Minor and Marie Carie
The national Morris Minor Owners Club are supporting a charity who were founded in the same year as the car they celebrate.
The MMOC are raising money for the Marie Curie charity, which is also 75 years old this year.
To do so, they have restored a 1963 barn find Morris Minor and transformed her into Miranda.
Miranda was unveiled at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham last month.
Hampshire Area Morris Minor Owners Club (HAMMOC) were delighted to welcome Miranda to a Club Day at the Hovercraft Museum in Lee-on-the-Solent .
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight representative for Marie Curie was contacted and swung her efficient organisation into action.
As a result, two local Marie Curie volunteer fundraisers, Diane Daley and Julie Carvell, organised the dispatch of a fundraising pack and contactless card reader.The Club Day was blessed with good weather and HAMMOC members helped Diane and Julie with a collection point in the Hovercraft Museum.
Thanks to the residents and visitors at Lee, a total sum of £387.29 was collected.If you see a Morris Minor anywhere this year, please wave – the occupants will know that you know the marque is 75 years old this year.
The Morris Minor made its debut at the Earls Court Motor Show, London, in October 1948, with a starting price of £358.
Production continued until 1971, and it is believed over 1.6m Morris Minors were bought during the 23-year period of construction.
The Hampshire Area Morris Minor Owners Club were established in 1979.
Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month at the Fox and Hounds, Winchester, Road, Fairoak, Eastleigh, SO50 7HB, starting at 8pm. There is also a monthly magazine.
The Marie Curie charity provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness and those close to them. It was founded in 1948, the same year as the National Health Service.