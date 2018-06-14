Chance to learn about community groups at Fareham showcase

CHARITIES, community groups and voluntary organisations are set to gather to show off the work they do.

One Community’s third Fareham Community Showcase will take place tomorrow at Ferneham Hall with 66 voluntary and community organisation stands giving the public the chance to find out more about groups they can join, activities to try, services to depend on and volunteering opportunities available.

Event organiser Hayley Hamlett said: ‘The Showcase provides a platform for the vibrant community life of the borough with plenty of stuff to see, try and eat – don’t miss the country market with its home-baked treats and crafts.’

The event will run from 10am until 2pm with stands in the main room of Ferneham Hall and a community choir festival in the Octagon Room.

Admission to the event is free with any donations for entry going to the choir festival.

For more information go to 1community.org.uk/where-we-work/fareham/