Charity chair finishes challenge

AFTER a send-off from Fareham’s mayor at the start of his charity cycle ride, the county’s chair of Age Concern has finished his challenge.

Tony Hopkins cycled 1,155 miles from Hampshire to Nice to raise vital funds for their Village Agent Service which enables older people to live independently in their own homes.

He called in to one of the day care centres, Lockswood in Fareham where he was greeted by Mayor of Fareham Councillor Susan Bayford before cycling to Portsmouth ferry port to begin the French leg of the ride with friend Allan Button.

Tony said: ‘I really appreciate the fantastic work that all our volunteers do and want to raise as much money as possible to keep this incredible service going.’

The pair took on the challenge self-supported and carried heir own equipment and supplies with no guide and no support van following behind and taking stops in bus shelters due to rainy conditions.

Tony added: ‘I feel passionately about the work that we do and I’m so proud that by doing this bike ride I was able to raise awareness and support for the Village Agent Service.

Tony has raised £2,500 so far and is on target to reach his goal of £5,000 as he is personally match funding the donations.