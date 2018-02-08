Charity fundraising campaign launched

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH sailing charity has launched a new campaign to support disabled and disadvantaged young people.

Tall Ships Youth Trust has opened the Virtual Global Voyage, which is a fundraising campaign to get a virtual ship to sail round the world, raising a total of £28,000.

As it progresses along the journey, sailing legend Sir Chay Blyth will recount his personal experience from his days of running the Global Challenge.

The money will be used to provide 96 young people the chance to experience life at sea.

To support Tall Ships Youth Trust go to donatetoday.com/tall-ships-virtual-voyage