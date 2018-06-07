Charity ice hockey match this weekend

Have your say

A CHARITY ice hockey match will be raising money for Wessex Heartbeat this weekend.

At Gosport Ice Rink in Planet Ice, Forest Way, The Urban Knights will play against The Solent Wildcards in a match in honour of former player Steve Metcalf, who died two years ago after a cardiac problem during an operation.

The event will be taking place on Sunday, June 10, at 4.15pm.

Martin Meys, 47, was one of Steve’s friends and helped to organise the event.

He said: ‘I knew Steve for about 30 years – we met in Southampton when I was coaching his son for roller hockey.

‘We did a roller hockey match last year that raised about £400 – this year we’ve already raised £300 and the match hasn’t even taken place yet.

‘Everyone is looking forward to getting out on the ice for charity, and for Steve.’

Donations can be made through the buckets that will be around the entrance to the ice rink.