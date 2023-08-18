Chichester site manager wins top housebuilding award

Portsmouth resident Neil Bickel has spent the past two years overseeing work at Minerva Heights, around a mile from Chichester city centre, where Linden Homes is building 55 properties on land off Old Broyle Road.

The 45-year-old was among 444 site managers out of 8,000 across the country this year to be awarded the prestigious Quality Award accolade, which celebrates the dedication, commitment and leadership of site managers who deliver exceptional new homes.

Neil said: “This is the first time I’ve won the award and I feel a great sense of pride for myself and my team at Minerva Heights.

• Pride in the Job award winning site manager Neil Bickel at Minerva Heights

"It’s been a great achievement that has shown me that I’m in the right place.

“I’m grateful to my team, as they’ve worked so hard to get the award – it’s really a shared achievement.

"I’ve largely had the same team around me since I started here and it’s nice to work with familiar people – it really helps to build a sense of camaraderie and teamwork.”

Before becoming a site manager, Neil worked as a building inspector and a bricklayer.

He said: “When I started at Minerva Heights, I joined part way through the first phase, but I’ve got to be with this new phase from the start.

“The management team has been really supportive throughout my time at the development.

"It’s been very rewarding to see people happy in homes which I helped to build, and winning the award has proven to me and my team that the effort we put into our work is appreciated.”

Neil will now go forward along with the other Quality Award winners to be considered for the Seal of Excellence Award.