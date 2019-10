Have your say

A CHILD has been injured after being hit by a car.

Police were called after the incident occurred outside Swanmore College, In New Road, just before 8am.

An exterior view of Swanmore college, from New Road. Picture: Google Street View

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the child sustained ‘minor’ injuries. It is not known how old they are.

