Have your say

A SERIES of choirs will be at Queen Alexandra Hospital this week to spread some festive cheer.

The performances will also be fundraising for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity which supports different wards within the site.

Tomorrow, Southsea Community Choir will be singing in the main entrance at 4pm while the Pompey Pluckers are performing at midday on Thursday.

On Friday, Mill Rythe Choir will be singing at 11am.