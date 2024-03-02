Circus Extreme set to return to Southsea as part of UK 2024 tour - here's the details
The circus is always a popular event that locals flock to each year - and this April will be no different as Circus Extreme is making its way to Southsea Common.
This famous circus will be travelling across Europe this year to wow its customers with daring acts including the double wheel of death stunt performed by The Danguir Troupe who will also be showcasing the World’s First double summersault.
British legend, Laura Miller, will be showcasing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.
The circus will be heading to Southsea between Thursday, April 4 to April 21, with no shows on April 15 or 16. The shows will provide its customers with nail biting performances and there is set to be something for everyone.