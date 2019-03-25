It was an excellent finish to the season for City of Portsmouth.

They faced Salisbury away in Hampshire Area division one. The game started with the expected high intensity from both sides, writes Luke Parsons.

City broke the deadlock early with Jez Bulled on the end of a Pete Hayward short corner to take the lead.

Stu Avery would be next to score as he pounced on an unsuspecting defender tackling him and scoring with the same movement and the sides entered half time with City 2-0 to the good.

City continued to create multiple chances throughout the second half as their opponents struggled to assert themselves but were unable to beat the Salisbury keeper.

The City side finished the season at the top of Hampshire division one having dropped just seven points throughout the season and conceding only 16 goals.

It’s been a fantastic campaign for the team.

City men’s second team suffered a 5-3 loss at home to Salisbury in division three as they battle to remain above the relegation zone. Goals were scored by Dave Hanley, Dan Hargreaves and Dan Brettel.

The third City team split the spoils with Havant in a 0-0 draw.

City ladies first team lost 3-2 to Trojans in Hampshire League division one.

The City ladies second team faced Yateley in Hampshire League division five and began the game well with a high work-rate and solid defending with Danni Francis and Lizzie Southorn making some good runs from midfield.

The City side battled hard but were the first to concede as Yateley netted their first of the afternoon and the teams entered the break with one goal between them.

City worked hard from the start of the second half and were awarded a penalty stroke which was coolly fired into the top left corner by Theresa Reitis.

Yateley, however, pounced on a City clearance and beat the keeper to earn a 2-1 win.

Player of the match was awarded to Gemma English with special mention to Lizzie Southorn who sadly leaves the club for new adventures in France.

The City under-14 boys faced Alton away and orchestrated a well constructed and convincing victory beating their opponents 14-1.