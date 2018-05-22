Clanfield weekend charity run success

OVER 900 runners competed in the Clanfield Challenge to raise money for good causes and promote wellbeing.

Friends and families came together at South Lane Meadow on Sunday before embarking on one of the five routes of varying standards resulting in £2,800 being raised.

Now in its third year, the Clanfield Challenge has become renowned for being a friendly, family orientated event with its beautiful yet challenging routes through the stunning countryside.

Clanfield Junior School were one of the organisations to benefit with it awarded £500 towards its wheelchair accessible picnic bench for pupils.

Race director Ken Finlay, from the Clanfield Joggers, said: ‘It has been wonderful to see so many people take part in this year’s challenge and to have such a great community atmosphere at the event.

‘It has become like one big annual family outing. I am especially pleased to see so many children running and having fun and the great comnments from those running.’