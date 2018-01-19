Coach driver gets the chop

Have your say

A COACH driver has had his beloved ponytail cut off to raise money for charity.

Steve Gaiger, who works for the Bursledon coach firm Angela Holidays, made the donation after a work colleague was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

Debbie Holbrook, was recently diagnosed with myeloma, inspiring Steve to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust, as well as raising £3,000 for Myeloma UK.

Prior to the fundraiser, Steve had not had a haircut in almost 20 years, which was before his wedding day.

He had even adopted the nickname of ‘Ponytail Steve’.

Debbie herself has been in the coach industry for more than 40 years.

Angela Holidays’ marketing manager Sean Brewer said: ‘Sadly cancer will affect us all in some way, but it is truly heartwarming to see how everybody has offered to do their part to help Debbie and Myeloma UK.

To donate to Steve’s cause go to justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-holidays.