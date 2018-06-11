Coastguard give safety advice to youngsters jumping off Portsmouth dock

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS were warned of the dangers of jumping off Camber Dock, in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the docks yesterday afternoon to reports of children and young teenagers jumping into the water.

The crew spent time speaking with the group and giving them advice on staying safe.

A statement on their Facebook page said: ‘While the majority of the group were receptive and engaging, an element continued to jump, putting themselves at risk while vessel movements were ongoing.

‘So a unit from Hampshire Constabulary attended and instructed the group to move on and swim in a safer location.’

The group were jumping off the dock around 2.30pm and were moved on by police shortly after.

Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team’s Facebook page added: ‘Jumping from piers, cliffs, rocks or other structures into the sea can be very dangerous.

‘The depth of the water can dramatically change with the tide, and what was a deep pool at lunchtime might be a shallow puddle by teatime.

‘You don’t know what hazards may be lurking under the surface until you are hurt or worse.’