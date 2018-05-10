Coastguard issue plea after nearly 100 children reported missing at beaches

A PLEA has been issued for parents to keep an eye on youngsters at the beach after the coastguard responded to 94 missing children reports over May Bank Holiday weekend.

The largest number was at West Wittering in West Sussex which had 13 incidents. All children were found safely.

David Jones, duty controller for the coastguard, said: ‘Due to the hot weather, we were inundated with 999 calls reporting missing children. It’s always a huge worry when children go missing near the beach.

‘We are urging parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children and know where they are at all times.’